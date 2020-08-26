A man who has suffered from obesity since 1998 reads a newspaper in a hospital ward in Chongqing, China. Photo: Reuters
Lilian Kow
Opinion

Opinion

Lilian Kow

Asia must flatten the belly curve to prevent Covid-19 from taking a greater toll on obese patients

  • From China to Malaysia, the region’s obesity rate continues to climb due to rising incomes and urbanisation
  • Experts urge governments to make weight loss surgeries and aftercare more affordable as obese people are more likely to become severely ill with the virus
Lilian Kow

Updated: 12:36pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man who has suffered from obesity since 1998 reads a newspaper in a hospital ward in Chongqing, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE