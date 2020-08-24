A woman checks her mobile phone at a street cafe in Hanoi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dien Nguyen An Luong
Opinion

Opinion

Dien Nguyen An Luong

Vietnam’s coronavirus app Bluezone treads grey line between safety, privacy

  • The relative success of Vietnam’s contact-tracing app has sparked concerns about the privacy of users
  • But with high public trust in the government’s Covid-19 strategy, app users are wont to give authorities the benefit of the doubt
Dien Nguyen An Luong
Dien Nguyen An Luong

Updated: 3:44pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman checks her mobile phone at a street cafe in Hanoi. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE