A protester painted with the colours of Belarus’ national flag attends a rally against the results of the presidential elections in Minsk. Photo. EPA
This Week in Asia /  Opinion

Protest-riven Belarus needs heroic diplomacy. Can Asia supply it?

  • As the impasse between government and demonstrators consolidates, Minsk needs an external party to navigate the problem of succession
  • Asian capitals from Seoul to Singapore, seen as neutral, have the chance to prove themselves capable of international-level choreography and complexity

Topic |   Belarus
Irvin Studin
Irvin Studin

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester painted with the colours of Belarus’ national flag attends a rally against the results of the presidential elections in Minsk. Photo. EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE