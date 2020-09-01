A vendor holds a copy of the ‘Indonesia Shangbao’ newspaper in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Leo Suryadinata
Opinion

Why Indonesia’s pro-Beijing Chinese newspapers are on a slow decline

  • Many Chinese newspapers in Indonesia support Beijing’s views, including on Taiwan and Hong Kong, as long as they do not clash with Indonesia’s interests
  • But the Chinese press has little influence on the local Chinese community, and its future is in doubt due to the shrinking readership and advertising revenue

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Sep, 2020

A vendor holds a copy of the ‘Indonesia Shangbao’ newspaper in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
