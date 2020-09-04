Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Photo: ReutersIndonesia’s President Joko Widodo and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
Lynn Lee
Opinion

Opinion

Lynn Lee

For China and Indonesia, a delicate balancing act for better ties

  • Beijing and Jakarta haven’t always had a smooth friendship, with domestic political dynamics being a major driver of Indonesia’s foreign policy
  • But China needs to navigate its relationship with Southeast Asia’s largest economy on new terms it has hitherto been unused to in dealing with Asia

Lynn Lee
Lynn Lee

Updated: 12:00pm, 4 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Photo: ReutersIndonesia’s President Joko Widodo and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE