The US Navy aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis transits the South China Sea in 2019. Photo: Reuters
As US-China tensions rise, what is the outlook on the South China Sea dispute in 2020-21?

  • The situation has grown fraught since the onset of Covid-19, with Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam also hardening their stance
  • But China is unlikely to terraform further land features, while Vietnam will also refrain from legally challenging Beijing’s claims or actions

Ian Storey

Updated: 5:34am, 8 Sep, 2020

