Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: KyodoJapan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Maria Siow
Opinion

Opinion

Maria Siow

Forget the US, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga should visit South Korea first to mend ties

  • In 1983, Yasuhiro Nakasone visited Seoul on his first bilateral trip, breaking the norm for Japanese prime ministers to head to Washington first
  • If Suga does the same, it could help reset neighbourly ties and show the US that Japan can play a bigger role in promoting peace and security in the region

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:00am, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: KyodoJapan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE