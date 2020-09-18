Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
Opinion
Opinion
Maria Siow
Forget the US, Japan’s Yoshihide Suga should visit South Korea first to mend ties
In 1983, Yasuhiro Nakasone visited Seoul on his first bilateral trip, breaking the norm for Japanese prime ministers to head to Washington first
If Suga does the same, it could help reset neighbourly ties and show the US that Japan can play a bigger role in promoting peace and security in the region
Maria Siow
Published: 7:00am, 18 Sep, 2020
Updated: 7:00am, 18 Sep, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Post
Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE