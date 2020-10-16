Thai protesters at an anti-government rally in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Zachary Abuza
Thailand’s protesters are taking on the monarchy because of the military
The Thai military seized power, refuses to accept an electoral mandate and thwarts political reforms, all in the name of defending the monarchy
It’s hard to blame the anti-government protesters who have broadened their scope to also take on the royal family, especially as the king remains overseas
Zachary Abuza
Published: 9:01pm, 16 Oct, 2020
Updated: 9:06pm, 16 Oct, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Post
Thai protesters at an anti-government rally in Bangkok on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE