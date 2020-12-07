Malaysia’s Kuantan Port Expansion and Melaka Deepwater Port projects, which have similar ownership structures, demonstrate how the interests and agency of local actors matter, as they can support, co-opt, or subvert large-scale projects for their own ends. Photo: AFP
