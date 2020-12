Kuldip Singh

Brigadier Kuldip Singh has – apart from regimental, staff, technical, instructional and command appointments in the military – also served in India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation on two national level projects; as the Director (Intelligence Coordination) of the Defence Intelligence Agency during its formative years; and for about 10 years as the Head of the Defence Wing in the Indian government’s National Security Council Secretariat. Presently, he is employed as a senior consultant in India‘s National Disaster Management Authority.