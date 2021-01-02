Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
China-EU trade deal strengthens Beijing’s hand in power game with the US
- Concluding the talks while its reputation is taking a battering in the West, and before President-elect Biden takes office, is a clear diplomatic win for China
- Beijing’s membership in trade blocs such as the RCEP, which excludes Washington, also puts it in a position to exert economic influence in Asia
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Wang Xiangwei was the Post's editor-in-chief from 2012-2015. He started his 20-year career at the China Daily, before moving to the UK, where he worked at a number of news organisations, including the BBC Chinese Service. He moved to Hong Kong in 1993 and worked at the Eastern Express before joining the Post in 1996 as China business reporter. He became China editor in 2000 and deputy editor in 2007, a position he held for four years prior to being promoted to Editor-in-Chief. He has a master's degree in journalism, and a bachelor's degree in English.