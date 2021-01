Jianggan Li

Jianggan Li is the founder and CEO of Momentum Works, a Singapore-headquartered venture outfit. He previously co-founded Easy Taxi in Asia, and served as managing director of Foodpanda. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a degree in Computer Engineering from Nanyang Technological University. Apart from English and his native Mandarin, he is also fluent in French and conversational in Cantonese and Spanish.