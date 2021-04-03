Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
Britain has criticised Beijing’s changes to the Hong Kong electoral system – but it also inspired them
- The model of a strong executive-led government of appointed officials, free from political constraints, was seen as vital in the city’s transformation
- With Hong Kong’s next chief executive set to be chosen next year, it would not hurt future local leaders to delve into and draw inspiration from history too
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Wang Xiangwei was the Post's editor-in-chief from 2012-2015. He started his 20-year career at the China Daily, before moving to the UK, where he worked at a number of news organisations, including the BBC Chinese Service. He moved to Hong Kong in 1993 and worked at the Eastern Express before joining the Post in 1996 as China business reporter. He became China editor in 2000 and deputy editor in 2007, a position he held for four years prior to being promoted to Editor-in-Chief. He has a master's degree in journalism, and a bachelor's degree in English.