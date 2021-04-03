Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

Britain has criticised Beijing’s changes to the Hong Kong electoral system – but it also inspired them

  • The model of a strong executive-led government of appointed officials, free from political constraints, was seen as vital in the city’s transformation
  • With Hong Kong’s next chief executive set to be chosen next year, it would not hurt future local leaders to delve into and draw inspiration from history too

Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei

Updated: 9:45am, 3 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei was the Post's editor-in-chief from 2012-2015. He started his 20-year career at the China Daily, before moving to the UK, where he worked at a number of news organisations, including the BBC Chinese Service. He moved to Hong Kong in 1993 and worked at the Eastern Express before joining the Post in 1996 as China business reporter. He became China editor in 2000 and deputy editor in 2007, a position he held for four years prior to being promoted to Editor-in-Chief. He has a master's degree in journalism, and a bachelor's degree in English.