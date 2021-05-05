Demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay on May 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay on May 3, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Evan A. Laksmana
Forget Asean bureaucracy, Brunei must decide on Myanmar special envoy with urgency

  • The special envoy is the strategic linchpin in Asean’s effort to implement the five-point consensus issued after the leaders’ meeting on April 24
  • The willingness of Brunei Darussalam as Asean Chair to seize the momentum is absolutely paramount

Updated: 9:30am, 5 May, 2021

Evan A. Laksmana is a political scientist and senior researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta, Indonesia.