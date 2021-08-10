Neeraj Chopra won a breakthrough gold medal for India in the javelin event. Photo: Reuters Neeraj Chopra won a breakthrough gold medal for India in the javelin event. Photo: Reuters
Neeraj Chopra won a breakthrough gold medal for India in the javelin event. Photo: Reuters
Sarosh Bana
Opinion

Opinion

Sarosh Bana

Tokyo Olympics: Indian athletes combined for record medal haul – no thanks to the government

  • The Indian public met the results with elation, fully aware their athletes must rely on grit, hard work and meagre resources
  • In the absence of greater government support, private funding may become increasingly important for India’s Olympics athletes

Sarosh Bana
Sarosh Bana in Mumbai

Updated: 8:32pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Neeraj Chopra won a breakthrough gold medal for India in the javelin event. Photo: Reuters Neeraj Chopra won a breakthrough gold medal for India in the javelin event. Photo: Reuters
Neeraj Chopra won a breakthrough gold medal for India in the javelin event. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarosh Bana

Sarosh Bana

Sarosh Bana is the executive editor of Business India in Mumbai, India. He writes extensively for international publications and think tanks on defence & security, cyber security, international affairs, politics, strategy, power & energy, environment & conservation, foreign affairs, and social issues. He also gives talks on defence and environment. He has an M.A. in Political Science and studied Bio-Dynamic Agriculture in Switzerland and Germany. A Jefferson fellow of the US State Department-sponsored East-West Centre (EWC), in Hawaii, he had been on the Board of the EWC Association and is President of its Mumbai Chapter.