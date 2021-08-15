Malaysian footballer Soh Chin Ann has 195 recognised international appearances. Photo: Twitter Malaysian footballer Soh Chin Ann has 195 recognised international appearances. Photo: Twitter
Recognising Malaysia’s Soh Chin Ann as the world’s most-capped footballer is long overdue – as is Fifa’s nod to the Olympics

  • Soh’s 195 validated appearances aren’t just a record, they provide an insight into the importance of football to national identity in postcolonial Asia
  • He was part of teams that twice qualified for the Olympics – a non-Fifa tournament – and helped bring Malaysia’s multi-ethnic reality to the foreground

Updated: 6:44pm, 15 Aug, 2021

Tobias Zuser is a lecturer at the Global Studies Programme at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.