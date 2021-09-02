Anwar Ibrahim leads Malaysia’s largest parliamentary bloc, Pakatan Harapan, with 41 per cent of seats. Photo: AP Anwar Ibrahim leads Malaysia’s largest parliamentary bloc, Pakatan Harapan, with 41 per cent of seats. Photo: AP
Anwar Ibrahim leads Malaysia’s largest parliamentary bloc, Pakatan Harapan, with 41 per cent of seats. Photo: AP
Wong Chin-Huat
Opinion

Does Malaysia’s opposition need a new leader or a new direction?

  • Calls for change ignore the opposition’s structural problems, which are more significant than one man. A new leader without new direction would bring false hope
  • Anwar Ibrahim can be a bridge to a better future. If he is unwilling, he should be removed, but a change will be pointless if his replacement cannot address the old problems

Updated: 3:12pm, 2 Sep, 2021

Professor Wong Chin Huat is a political scientist at Jeffrey Sachs Center on Sustainable Development (JSC), Sunway University, Malaysia. He specialises in political institutions and group conflicts.