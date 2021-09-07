Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his last address as prime minister on August 16. Photo: DPA Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his last address as prime minister on August 16. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s political pendulum has already swung back to Umno. Is Muhyiddin next?

  • The country has a new prime minister in Ismail Sabri, but its cabinet is mostly the same as Muhyiddin’s – signalling a return to conservative Malay politics
  • The former premier’s position heading the National Recovery Council is another sign of his survival instinct. Don’t discount another bid for the top job

Updated: 10:47am, 7 Sep, 2021

Sophie Lemière is a Visiting Fellow at the Asia Research Institute, University of Nottingham, Malaysia. She is also Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC.