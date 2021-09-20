US Army Special Forces at a Philippine army base in the southern Philippines. Photo: AFP US Army Special Forces at a Philippine army base in the southern Philippines. Photo: AFP
US Army Special Forces at a Philippine army base in the southern Philippines. Photo: AFP
Chester B. Cabalza
Opinion

Opinion

Chester B. Cabalza

Philippines-US defence treaty needed more than ever as Taliban’s rise sparks fears of global terrorism

  • The Mutual Defence Treaty between Manila and Washington marked its 70th anniversary this month, but it has been criticised for obsolete practices
  • Amid concerns over a resurgence of militant behaviour, the pact needs to be reviewed to ensure Washington aids Manila in combating threats to national security

Chester B. Cabalza
Chester B. Cabalza

Updated: 11:23am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Army Special Forces at a Philippine army base in the southern Philippines. Photo: AFP US Army Special Forces at a Philippine army base in the southern Philippines. Photo: AFP
US Army Special Forces at a Philippine army base in the southern Philippines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chester B. Cabalza

Chester B. Cabalza

Chester B. Cabalza is the founder and president of the International Development and Security Cooperation (IDSC), a Manila-based think tank.