Malaysia had received 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by July, 500,000 shots of which were donated. Photo: AFP Malaysia had received 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by July, 500,000 shots of which were donated. Photo: AFP
Malaysia had received 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by July, 500,000 shots of which were donated. Photo: AFP
Peter T. C. Chang
Opinion

Opinion

Peter T. C. Chang

China’s vaccine diplomacy in Malaysia: problems and prospects amid the pandemic

  • Malaysia is enduring a devastating fourth wave of Covid-19, but China-made vaccines have been relegated to a secondary role over efficacy concerns
  • Nevertheless, their inoculations are more readily available, affordable, and easier to administer, making them crucial in developing countries

Peter T. C. Chang
Peter T. C. Chang

Updated: 4:23pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia had received 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by July, 500,000 shots of which were donated. Photo: AFP Malaysia had received 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by July, 500,000 shots of which were donated. Photo: AFP
Malaysia had received 12 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine by July, 500,000 shots of which were donated. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE