Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Xinhua
Maria Siow
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Maria Siow

US can criticise Cambodia all it wants, but don’t expect Phnom Penh’s help

  • One minute Washington is imposing an arms embargo, the next it wants Phnom Penh’s help on Myanmar – but the US cannot have it both ways
  • With China’s backing, Cambodia has little incentive to moderate its behaviour and any leverage the US has will inevitably decline as time goes by

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:30am, 17 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Xinhua
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE