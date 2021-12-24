Rohingya children wait for food aid at a refugee camp in Bangladesh in 2017 after fleeing the violence in Myanmar. Photo: AP
Rohingya children wait for food aid at a refugee camp in Bangladesh in 2017 after fleeing the violence in Myanmar. Photo: AP
Maria Siow
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Maria Siow

As US cries ‘genocide’ at China for Xinjiang, its silence on Myanmar’s Rohingya is deafening

  • Details of both countries’ alleged abuses against their respective Muslim minority groups emerged the same year – and the evidence against Myanmar is damning
  • By dragging its heels on condemning Naypyidaw, Washington risks revealing where its true motivations lie – especially after February’s coup, writes Maria Siow

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Rohingya children wait for food aid at a refugee camp in Bangladesh in 2017 after fleeing the violence in Myanmar. Photo: AP
Rohingya children wait for food aid at a refugee camp in Bangladesh in 2017 after fleeing the violence in Myanmar. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE