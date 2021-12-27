A KFC outlet in Kamakura, south of Tokyo. Photo: Neil Newman
Neil Newman
Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

Japanese Christmas means dashing though the snow to KFC

  • Japan’s convenience stores and fast food chains are competing for consumers’ 2021 Christmas taste buds amid a feeding frenzy for fried chicken
  • KFCs in the country sell much more than just fried chicken and have become a yuletide favourite

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Dec, 2021

