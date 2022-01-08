Burnt-out cars at a parking area near administrative buildings in central Almaty. Photo: AFP
Burnt-out cars at a parking area near administrative buildings in central Almaty. Photo: AFP
Alessandro Arduino
Opinion

Opinion

Alessandro Arduino

Kazakhstan’s unrest adds to China’s growing list of woes in Central and South Asia

  • Kazakhstan is a linchpin of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. To quell deadly riots, Russian troops are now on the ground there
  • The crisis is another distraction that Beijing can ill afford amid its strategic rivalry with the US

Alessandro Arduino
Alessandro Arduino

Updated: 6:21am, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Burnt-out cars at a parking area near administrative buildings in central Almaty. Photo: AFP
Burnt-out cars at a parking area near administrative buildings in central Almaty. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE