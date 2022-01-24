The XTurismo hoverbike. Photo: Handout
The XTurismo hoverbike. Photo: Handout
Neil Newman
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Neil Newman

On yer bike: personal air mobility is becoming a race between Japan, China and the US

  • Consumer drones once looked like a fad that would come and go, but now, if you have the means, you can buy one and sit on it
  • Imaginative engineers from the University of Tokyo, foreseeing a revolution in passenger vehicles, are unleashing a ducted fan flying motorcycle on well-heeled consumers

Neil Newman
Neil Newman

Updated: 6:00am, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The XTurismo hoverbike. Photo: Handout
The XTurismo hoverbike. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE