3D printed Twitter logo is seen in front of a displayed cyber code in this illustration taken March 2016. Photo: Reuters
Maria Siow
Opinion

As I see it by Maria Siow

Don’t ban pro-China propaganda but allow anti-Asian hate to fester

  • Twitter suspended suspected state-sponsored accounts spreading pro-Chinese propaganda during the Winter Olympics
  • But a discredited video seeking to cast the spotlight on the Uygur community is still up, and is fuelling anti-Asian hate

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Feb, 2022

