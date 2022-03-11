Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA-EFE via Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA-EFE via Xinhua
Maria Siow
Opinion

Opinion

As I see it by Maria Siow

Why China’s ‘condescension diplomacy’ will be of no help in resolving regional disputes

  • Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s remarks that third parties should be kept out of Sino-India ties and the South China Sea row suggested nations are incapable of taking unilateral decisions
  • Beijing should avoid ‘condescension diplomacy’ and instead reach out to neighbours and address their discomfort with its heavy-handed policies

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA-EFE via Xinhua
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA-EFE via Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE