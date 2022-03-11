Workers disinfect the compound of a primary school in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province. File photo: Reuters
Workers disinfect the compound of a primary school in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province. File photo: Reuters
Adrian Esterman
Opinion

Opinion

Adrian Esterman

Reflecting on 2 years of Covid-19 pandemic: 3 things we got wrong, and 3 things to look out for

  • It’s been two years since the WHO first declared Covid-19 as a pandemic which has so far infected more than 450 million people
  • In early 2020, we didn’t know whether a vaccine was possible and we changed our minds on masks. As Covid becomes endemic, we need to watch out for new strains and waning immunity

Adrian Esterman

Updated: 12:15pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers disinfect the compound of a primary school in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province. File photo: Reuters
Workers disinfect the compound of a primary school in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE