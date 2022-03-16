The wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 at the crash site in Hrabove, eastern Ukraine. File photo: Reuters
Ron Bartsch AM
Opinion

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17: how much power does ICAO have to punish Russia for downing plane?

  • Australia and the Netherlands have dragged Moscow to the International Civil Aviation Organisation over the country’s alleged role in the 2014 crash
  • ICAO, responsible for setting aviation standards, can tell Russia that it must return to the stalled talks but it doesn’t frequently settle disputes between nations

Updated: 1:22pm, 16 Mar, 2022

