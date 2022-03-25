The Baidu office building in China. File photo: Shutterstock
Opinion
Opinion
Joseph Cherian, Jingyuan Mo, Marti G. Subrahmanyam and Xiao Tingyi
The swan song march? An update on China’s Big Tech crackdown
Our study on China’s measures on Big Tech firms in 2021 shows institutional investors had different beliefs from those in the retail-dominated equity market and remained unfazed by the crackdowns
It suggests there are financial market barriers that prevent investors from exploiting or arbitraging away the performance discrepancy between Chinese bonds and equities through buying one and selling the other