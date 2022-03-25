The Baidu office building in China. File photo: Shutterstock
The Baidu office building in China. File photo: Shutterstock
Joseph Cherian
Opinion

Opinion

Joseph Cherian, Jingyuan Mo, Marti G. Subrahmanyam and Xiao Tingyi

The swan song march? An update on China’s Big Tech crackdown

  • Our study on China’s measures on Big Tech firms in 2021 shows institutional investors had different beliefs from those in the retail-dominated equity market and remained unfazed by the crackdowns
  • It suggests there are financial market barriers that prevent investors from exploiting or arbitraging away the performance discrepancy between Chinese bonds and equities through buying one and selling the other

Jingyuan Mo
Joseph Cherian Jingyuan Mo Marti G. Subrahmanyam and Xiao Tingyi

Updated: 9:28pm, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Baidu office building in China. File photo: Shutterstock
The Baidu office building in China. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE