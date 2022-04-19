Two Ukrainians mourn a relative who according to his family was killed by Russian soldiers. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

Ye-Min Wu

Ukraine war provides a vital lesson to Asia – never take peace for granted

  • South China Sea tensions, the India-China border conflict and missile tests on the Korean peninsula are just some potential sources of conflict in our region
  • While Asian countries boost military spending, conflict management tools like mediation, and not an arms race, is what will help maintain harmony

Updated: 10:00am, 19 Apr, 2022

