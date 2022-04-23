Opinion
As China’s growth headwinds gather speed, Beijing must consider cash handouts to sustain ‘common prosperity’ drive
- While the government has put on a brave face as economic storm clouds gather, retail and household income figures suggest the nation’s leaders are being too optimistic
- Authorities have thus far focused on boosting production, but sustaining the much-touted ‘common prosperity’ drive might require direct subsidies to those most in need
