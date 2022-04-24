‘Bongbong’ Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio at a campaign rally in Binan, Laguna. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Bongbong’ Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio at a campaign rally in Binan, Laguna. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

From Bongbong Marcos to Sara Duterte and Benigno Aquino: a look at Philippine political princelings

  • Political dynasties are entrenched in the Philippines, where several contenders in the May 9 election are scions of families which have lorded over provinces and cities for years
  • Bongbong Marcos’ potential presidential victory highlights how ‘princelings’, whether by pedigree or destiny, continue to be a force to be reckoned with across Asian polities, from India to Japan

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Updated: 11:00am, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Bongbong’ Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio at a campaign rally in Binan, Laguna. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Bongbong’ Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio at a campaign rally in Binan, Laguna. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE