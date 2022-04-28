US President Joe Biden speaks at a virtual democracy summit. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks at a virtual democracy summit. Photo: AFP
There was a time when China and the US were both liberal

  • The usual assumption is that liberal ideals are uniquely Western; but Enlightenment writers borrowed freely from Asian sources
  • Many liberal ideals can be found in The Morals of Confucius, including the primacy of reason, equality, and openness to opposing views

Martin Powers

Updated: 9:06am, 28 Apr, 2022

