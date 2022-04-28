Elon Musk says he wants to ‘transform’ Twitter. Photo: Reuters
Jaigris Hodson
To keep Twitter a safe space for free speech, more moderation is needed, not less

  • Studies overwhelmingly show that users are targeted for online harassment simply because they are women or members of a minority group, prompting them to withdraw from social media
  • When people disengage from Twitter due to harassment, we lose voices from the very online public sphere that Elon Musk says he wants to foster

Updated: 9:17am, 28 Apr, 2022

