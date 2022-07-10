Philippine marines take their positions during a drill at the former US naval facility in Subic. File photo: AP
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Asian Angle by Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Marcos must tread cautiously as US and China seek to reset ties with the Philippines

  • The US is likely to dangle greater defence cooperation and capital, while China will pledge continued support for the Philippines’ infrastructure plans
  • Advancing defence ties with Manila’s treaty ally, but avoiding antagonising its largest trade partner, will be a difficult balancing act for the Marcos administration

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Jul, 2022

