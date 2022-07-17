After issuing a flurry of press releases revealing the new members of his cabinet, newly-elected Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr made a surprise announcement last month when he named himself agriculture secretary. Though he clarified that he would only take on the role temporarily, the announcement emphasised the gravity of a continuing food crisis in the Philippines that Marcos called “severe”. While still a candidate campaigning for the top job, Marcos had dangled before millions of hungry Filipinos the prospect of a coming “golden age” of cheap rice at 20 pesos (US$0.36) per kilogram – about half of current prices. This daring pledge may have helped catapult him to the presidency, but it has also been met by a chorus of doubters, including agriculture officials. Marcos’ work cut out for him, from Philippines’ energy crisis to China oil deal Dr William Dar, who was agriculture secretary under Marcos’ predecessor Rodrigo Duterte , said that “the nearest we can go by now is 27.50 pesos per kilo” while Secretary of Agrarian Reform Conrado Estrella III has warned that current market conditions made it difficult to lower rice prices to 20 pesos per kilogram. Marcos’ surprise cabinet announcement immediately put the new administration on the defensive, at a time of crises both global and local. The new president faces the triple whammy of high inflation, soaring oil prices, and a sharply depreciating Philippine peso – currently the worst performing currency among all Asean members. He is no doubt aware that the food situation could make or break his presidency, as he continues to negotiate with Congress over a 5 trillion peso (US$88.6 billion) budget for his first year in office. But any financial decision must also take into account the country’s staggering 12 trillion pesos (US$212.7 billion) of debt. He must act fast or he will squander the precious political capital he gained during the election. To win public confidence, he could prosecute the “notorious smugglers of vegetables, fruits, chicken, fish, pork, and other agricultural products” mentioned in a recent Senate investigation report. Or he could restructure the Department of Agriculture, as he said he would. In truth, these are some of the only options available to him. Assuming agricultural leadership is a bold move, but it misinterprets the cause of the Philippines’ food crisis. It did not occur because of weak political will or leadership, but was the consequence of decentralising certain national government powers and functions to local government units 30 years ago. My thesis is that decentralisation caused the Philippine food crisis, and the food crisis is its effect, amplified by global and national shocks. I served as provincial administrator for Nueva Vizcaya – a province of nearly 500,000 people in the northern region of the Philippines – for 12 years beginning in the early 1990s. This allowed me to see up close the functions and powers diffused by the national government to the province and its municipalities. Since then I have maintained an interest in decentralisation and taught the subject in graduate school at a local university, taking note of its rare successes and the reasons for its failings. In particular I studied the effects of decentralisation on agriculture, such as the transfer of highly-trained employees to local government units – effectively handing over full control and supervision to provincial governors and mayors. In the process, the Department of Agriculture lost authority over its employees, who were one of its most valuable resources on the ground. The agriculture department now has to coordinate with local government units on project implementation, resulting in operational dysfunction not seen in the centralised system that came before. In effect, decentralisation weakened the agriculture department but did not strengthen local government units proportionately. In this divided system, local government units and the agriculture department are locked in a stalemate because of conflicting structures, goals, orientations, and expertise. What’s next for the Philippines under Ferdinand Marcos Jnr? The Department of Agriculture is a national agency of highly-educated and trained professionals who are protected by the security of tenure and are dedicated mainly to the pursuit of food sufficiency, global competitiveness and national development. Local government units, meanwhile, largely have political motivations, only serve for three years at a time and must be reelected. Unlike the agriculture department’s experts, elected officials – including local elected officials – are required by law only to possess basic literacy. They must, in essence, be able to read and write. Thus, there is an imbalance in the professional qualifications, academic credentials and orientations between two sets of officials who are nonetheless expected to co-manage complex, long-gestating agricultural programmes and projects. Over the years, decentralisation has led to a splintering of agricultural strategy and operations. One early World Bank stocktaking in 2000 found an “excessive fragmentation of planning and delivery of extension services” while another assessment done in 2017 for the Asean studies centre found that agricultural extension – the application of scientific research and new knowledge to agricultural practices through farmer education – “became less of a priority”. Many irrigation projects “could not be completed”, a 2001 study found. While an assessment done in 2003 on the problems, challenges, and lessons learned concluded that, on balance, agricultural devolution had been disappointing, with “the downsides of devolution seemingly towering over its positive impacts”. I have also observed that local government units, instead of championing agricultural production, have often evolved into local power centres pre-occupied with re-election challenges. Inevitably, agricultural programmes and personnel are consigned to smaller budget allocations – compromising the retraining, or hiring, of more competent employees as demanded by recurring episodes of low agricultural production combined with the low prices of farmers’ produce. Is re-centralisation the only way out of the current food crisis? Not necessarily. A former agricultural extension worker was recently quoted in The Philippine Star newspaper proposing the “transfer of all agriculture service, extension and research to a state-run provincial agricultural college or university”. Such institutions possess both the necessary technical expertise, like the Department of Agriculture, and a deep understanding of local conditions, like local government units. I agree that this is a viable way forward. For several months now, a private volunteer group to which I belong has been in a strategic and productive partnership with a local state university on initiatives to support coffee and citrus farmers. Agriculture department leadership aside, we are all in this together – the food crisis and the ways out of it. But first we must understand the roots of the problem. Virgilio A. Tiongson served as Provincial Administrator of Nueva Vizcaya for 12 years, at the onset of decentralisation. He is an octogenarian still actively involved in helping farmers in the locality.