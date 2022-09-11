Students from Yogyakarta State University put on a fashion show in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Photo: Handout
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Opinion

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat and Yeta Purnama

Can Chinese students learning Indonesian help bridge cultural gap, boost bilateral ties?

  • Interest in studying Indonesian has grown over the years, with at least 16 Chinese universities offering related modules and exchange programmes in Indonesia
  • Research shows there is high demand in the labour market for graduates fluent in Indonesian, as they take up posts in government and private sectors

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Sep, 2022

