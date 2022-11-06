Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in 2012. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in 2012. Photo: AFP
Richard W. Hu
Opinion

Opinion

Richard W. Hu

Why US, China power transition does not have to be dangerous and lead to war

  • It is not their power positions but their domestic and foreign policies that determine whether nations go to war
  • Domestic politics are causing the deteriorating Washington/Beijing relationship, including the most dangerous issue: Taiwan

Richard W. Hu
Richard W. Hu

Updated: 9:30am, 6 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in 2012. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in 2012. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE