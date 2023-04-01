Two Taiwanese leaders were heading in opposite directions this week in moves that will have a bearing on local politics, cross-strait ties and US-China relations . As incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen visited Central America with crucial stopovers in the United States , former President Ma Ying-jeou made a landmark journey to mainland China. Tsai and Ma come from the two dominant parties in Taiwanese politics, which represent diverging views on how to chart the self-ruled island’s future. Their duelling visits are likely to sharpen the political divide in the run-up to elections early next year, and be parsed for signals given rising cross-strait tensions and the role Taiwan plays in global technology supply chains. The timing seemed like a choreographed play to reach out to two competing powers whose interaction has a huge impact on the island’s fortunes. Taiwan’s first female president crossed the Pacific on Wednesday for a 10-day trip to four cities in the Americas, while veteran leader Ma began a 12-day tour of five mainland Chinese cities on Tuesday. Many consider Tsai’s trips to Guatemala and Belize mere sideshows to her US layovers. But Washington was not on Tsai’s itinerary, nor was Beijing on Ma’s. Taipei played down Tsai’s US transits as routine, while Ma’s camp tried to depoliticise his visit, stressing its private nature. Beijing has sounded the alarm about a “ serious confrontation ” should a planned meeting between Tsai and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the third highest-ranking US official, take place during her trip – raising the spectre of the drama sparked last year by former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan . Ma, in turn, looked likely to eschew high-level meetings with mainland officials to dispel political connotations. Instead, he made a pitch for continued economic and people-to-people ties, hence the student delegation he brought along with him. In light of Honduras’ recent change of allegiance to Beijing, Tsai’s visit highlights the importance of the US to Taiwan’s defence and diplomacy. Ma’s visit, on the other hand, may serve to soothe Beijing’s response to Tsai’s trip and telegraph the island’s continued desire to maintain cross-strait stability through dialogue and conflict avoidance. Such coordination – whether deliberate or by chance – creates space for Tsai in her discussions with the US, recognising the cushion that Ma’s travel can provide. Hence, noise aside, there seems to be much underlying logic to the two leaders’ duelling visits. The politics of Taiwan’s Ma Ying-jeou referencing ‘yan huang descendants’ Tsai’s stops in New York and Los Angeles reinforce America’s importance for Taiwan, a role that is bound to grow as pressure from Beijing intensifies. As the island’s formal diplomatic allies dwindle, it is likely to invest more in the quality of unofficial ties it has with key countries, and the US tops that list. Washington can rally countries, especially European and Asian allies, to bolster support for the self-governing island. For instance, two days before Taipei severed ties with Honduras, a 150-strong parliamentary delegation from the Czech Republic headed by Lower House Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová arrived in Taiwan. Such displays of solidarity are expected to increase with lawmakers and ministers, mostly from Western nations, lining up to visit. Taiwan is garnering more sympathy for its plight and is appealing to important state branches. Foreign legislatures can compel their governments to keep support for the democratic island even if it entails friction with Beijing. Of course, normalised official visits from the West to offset lost diplomatic allies are not sustainable trade-offs in the long run. But Taipei will not take the erosion of its international profile lightly and will fight for any opening to keep its visibility. That said, it is critical for Taiwan to retain its remaining official allies, both to sustain diplomatic recognition and for strategic reasons. Allies in Central America and the Caribbean, for instance, provide cover for US stops. While Washington was unable to prevent Honduras from switching sides, it will likely work to prevent another repeat among Taiwan’s remaining 13 allies, especially those in the Western Hemisphere and among Pacific island nations. Elections in these remaining holdouts may thus become tight contests for keeping or losing them to Beijing. The US may also lead calls for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in relevant international organisations. If security trumps economics, further pressure may only push the island deeper into America’s embrace Increasingly isolated and under duress, Taipei looks likely to seek greater engagement with technology and security minilaterals such as Chip 4 , the Quad and Aukus , as well as economic configurations like the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework , in which the US plays prominent roles. Taipei may also express tacit support for collective security organisations, including one along the lines of an Asian Nato, especially if it sees its survival hingeing on the creation of such arrangements. With neighbours South Korea and Japan rolling out their Indo-Pacific strategies – as 10-member regional bloc Asean has already done – Taiwan, without necessarily coming up with its own strategy, may consider deepening its alignment with the US and its allies and partners. If security trumps economics, further pressure may only push the island deeper into America’s embrace. Taipei could de-prioritise diversification into South and Southeast Asia via its New Southbound Policy in favour of a more pronounced US-leaning policy. The building of TSMC plants in Arizona and Kumamoto, Japan could prove instructive. All of which helps put Ma’s historic trip – the first by a former Taiwanese president to the mainland since the end of the civil war in 1949 – in perspective. And it’s not even the first time the 73-year-old has made history. His 2015 summit with Xi Jinping in Singapore , marked the first such cross-strait leaders’ meeting. Geography, culture, history, and economics form inextricable links between the two. ‘I have waited 36 years’: Taiwanese ex-president Ma on historic cross-strait trip Efforts by Taiwan to reshore or offshore production away from the mainland to enhance supply chain resilience will entail great costs, take time and raise the prices of semiconductors in the near term, with domino effects being felt on the growing number of goods that use chips. Sure, Southeast Asian countries can offer proximate and competitive places to relocate and will be more than happy to welcome Taiwanese investments, but the mainland’s market is difficult to replace. Besides, dispersing production – especially of advanced chips – may only serve to diminish Taiwan’s strategic value, which made the international community so invested in its security to begin with. Opportunity costs, the further loss of diplomatic allies, and heightened risks of war make the visits – controversy and all – worth the gamble. By a stroke of serendipity, Tsai and Ma may be able to get their messages across to Beijing and Washington and offer lessons for others wanting to thrive in the age of great power struggle. Because for Asia, as Winston Churchill once said, jaw-jaw is better than war-war.