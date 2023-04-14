The collapse of two American banks and a US$30-billion infusion to save a third bank in recent weeks signal that the days of cheap and easy money are over. While the crisis has not spread to Asia like the 2008 contagion, one of the biggest concerns is whether tougher lending conditions will hamper the region’s transition to clean energy and climate change goals, which require billions in funding. The region is home to 19 of the world’s 25 most exposed cities to a one-metre rise in sea levels. And the effects are already visible. Heavy floods hit Indonesia and Malaysia this year, while Pakistan is still reeling from losses after a third of the country was submerged last year. India suspended wheat exports after experiencing unusually warm spring seasons, while uncertainty about monsoon is threatening its rice output this year. Why Pakistan ‘super floods’ are a warning for South Asia, rest of the world Indonesia’s Energy Minister Arifin Tasrif last month said Asean would need US$29.4 trillion until 2050 to achieve 100 per cent renewable power generation, citing an International Energy Agency report. Asean aims to achieve a 23 per cent renewables share in total energy supply and 35 per cent in installed power capacity by 2025. Member states are aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. There are several advantages for the region as resource-rich countries like Indonesia are blessed with critical resources such as nickel that are a mainstay of electric vehicles. At the same time, Asia remains deeply reliant on coal as supplies are aplenty in the neighbourhood. Two of the world’s largest coal consumers, China and India , face uneasy choices as they balance climate goals with resurgent industrial demand after Covid lockdowns. Breaking from decades of dependence on fossil fuel will require mammoth effort. India is estimated to require US$900 billion over the next 30 years to make the transition. Yet there are no easy choices as the world is falling short on its most important climate goal: limiting Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Indonesia’s Tasrif said Southeast Asian nations require low-carbon technologies and low-interest financing from multiple sources to achieve their net-zero goal – a need that is likely to resonate across other emerging nations. How does a nation obtain such funding when the US Federal Reserve has been on a spree of rate increases? Net Zero is no solution to climate change. It’s a fantasy for the rich If you look at the cause, the economic argument to set aside funding for clean energy becomes evident. The Fed started hiking rates after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February disrupted supplies and sent prices of oil, gas and coal soaring. Tim Buckley, director of Climate Energy Finance, highlighted that “renewable energy has never been more competitive to the hyperinflation of fossil fuels”. The Asia-Pacific pays multiple times more as fossil fuels are largely imported, and freight costs last year hit record highs. Many nations, including Japan , Vietnam , Taiwan and Australia , have started focusing on renewable energy development as the Russia-Ukraine war has reinforced the need for energy security. By ditching coal for biomass, Asia is embracing false zero-carbon hope While multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank will have to play a catalysing role to support the Asia-Pacific’s climate transition, the region’s bigger economies can leverage their strengths to support development in smaller nations. China has invested heavily in its domestic market but has largely been absent in supporting renewable initiatives in emerging Asia, said Buckley. “China has a number of the largest banks in the world, so their capacity to build out this profile is huge,” he added. The G7 is moving to help build such climate resilience, and India’s G20 presidency this year means it can play a “championship role” to accelerate lending, said Avinash Persaud, emeritus professor of Gresham College. If their risk appetite increases, these nations have the capacity to double their lending, he said, adding “let’s squeeze that lemon as much as we can, as quickly as we can”. The world may be counting a far steeper climate payback, if it awaits better financial conditions. Biman Mukherji is a correspondent at the Post’s Asia desk.