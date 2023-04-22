Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego on March 13, 2023. Photo: Pool via AP
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Point Loma naval base in San Diego on March 13, 2023. Photo: Pool via AP
Hugh White
Opinion

Opinion

Hugh White

The Aukus gamble: can Australia rely on US alliance to secure its future in Asia amid rising China?

  • Australia’s ruling Labor Party is still clinging to the idea of a US-led global order, despite criticism of the risks and cost of Aukus project
  • But doubts are now growing about whether Aukus can boost Australian maritime capabilities, and wider implications for nuclear non-proliferation regime

Hugh White
Hugh White

Updated: 8:30am, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP