The inconsistent comments made by the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief about Japan’s impending release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean is in itself baffling. But even more perplexing is the willingness of Tokyo to abandon the responsible and positive global image it has built up over the decades by discharging contaminated water from one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters into the global commons. Last week, International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said the body had concluded that Japan ’s plan was consistent with safety standards and global industry. A few days later, Grossi said that one or two of the team of international experts behind the assessment may have expressed concerns. However, he quickly distanced himself from the remark and maintained that there was no internal disagreement on the IAEA report, adding that his earlier interview where he “hinted” at discord among the team was “misinterpreted.” How so? There was no further explanation. What to know about Japan’s plan to release Fukushima waste water into the sea In a matter as serious as dumping nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean likely for the next few decades, the conflicting comments from Grossi and the “unanimous” views from his team of experts does not inspire confidence. There is no lack of dissenting voices if the IAEA cared to look. The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission said that tritium can increase the risk of cancer, referring to the dangerous element in radioactive waste water that cannot be removed due to the lack of existing technology. The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission acknowledged that any exposure to radiation, including tritium, could pose some health risk. The China Atomic Energy Authority said that over 70 per cent of nuclear-laden water fails to meet discharge limits after going through a filtration system and requires further treatment. Japan’s controversial move to dispose of waste water from the plant crippled by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 is inconsistent with and even a sharp departure from its long held responsible global image. Since its emergence from the ashes of the second world war, Japan has shed its image as a militaristic aggressor and established a reliable reputation for helping less developed countries, such as through the Official Development Assistance scheme. Over the years, Japan has won admiration and respect as a major aid donor in fostering long-term socioeconomic development, and a major source of global capital and credit. It has provided aid to support worldwide infrastructure, renewable energy and education, assisted in disaster relief, and contributed to global peacekeeping efforts worldwide. Growing up in the 1980s in Singapore, I witnessed how Japan’s soft power in popular culture had taken root and how countless were drawn to learning Japanese and figuring out how the country had become (then) number one not just in economic growth but also in technological innovations. Since then, Japanese cinema, cuisine, television programmes, anime, manga, video games and music have become well-loved and contributed to the East Asian nation’s positive global image. As South Koreans reject Fukushima plans, Yoon’s Japan ties may be in hot water Last year, the Anholt-Ipsos National Brands Index put Japan in second place in terms of countries admired and respected by foreigners. In the annual survey among Southeast Asian states conducted by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Tokyo remained the region’s most trusted power last year, with 54.5 per cent believing that it will “do the right thing” to contribute to global peace and governance. But is Japan “doing the right thing” with the Fukushima waste water? Is disregarding the valid and reasonable concerns of its neighbouring countries and beyond the “right thing” to do? Greenpeace has accused Tokyo of violating the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, while numerous groups and experts have pointed to other alternative solutions in waste water disposal that are available and feasible. Resorting to the easiest and most cost-effective option does not speak well for Japan’s economic prowess and strong record of global governance. The country is known for sharing solutions to global problems, and not in being part of or worse, contributing to the problem. The image of Japan as a responsible, trustworthy and dependable power with a sound track record in making the world a better place may well be eroded once the push button to release the radioactive water is activated.