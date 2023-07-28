Some time last year, a friend who had just bought a new car said he did not consider purchasing an electric vehicle ( EV ) after witnessing his uncle’s experience driving out of town to attend said-friend’s wedding. As weddings go, close family and friends involved in the preparations were inundated with last-minute issues ahead of the ceremony. The uncle, who worried he may forget what needed to be done, forgot the most important thing – to charge his car. En route to the venue, he realised he barely had enough power to make the trip, never mind the drive back home where his charging station was set up. He could have turned around, but that meant he and everything he had to deliver would arrive long after the nuptials were done. It really wouldn’t have been much of a problem if there was a public charging station nearby. Which brings us to the official entry of Tesla into the Malaysian market. Just days before the Texas-based electric carmaker officially launched its sales operations in Malaysia , reports went viral claiming that 10,000 bookings had already been made for the Tesla Model Y. Tesla regional director Isabel Fan dismissed the claim, saying that the company did not disclose reservation numbers, though she did add that interest in the SUV was “strong”, according to a report by local English newspaper New Straits Times. But even if the total number of bookings – and eventual sales – of the Model Y hit just 10 per cent of the claimed figure, that would mean an additional 1,000 EVs on Malaysian roads. To be specific, it would likely add 1,000 more EVs within the affluent Klang Valley area in the capital, where most of Malaysia’s 1,000-or-so public charging stations are located. As Asia puts electric vehicle revolution in gear, are Musk & Co all hype? The profile of most EV buyers tends to lean towards the richer end of the spectrum, people who can afford the higher price and live on properties where – as opposed to multistorey properties such as condominiums – it would be much easier to install charging ports at home and take advantage of generous government subsidies to purchase charging infrastructure. Despite the high bar of ownership, there were already more than 10,000 EVs registered in Malaysia as of December last year, according to government data. And the number is expected to continue surging. EV sales are expected to grow by 82 per cent this year to an estimated annual volume of 5,840 units, according to a February report by Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research. Driving demand is the government’s decision to extend total tax exemptions for imported EVs to the end of 2025. The offer for locally-assembled cars will last through 2027. Ford, partnering Chinese firms, could cash in on US EV policy ‘loophole’ To serve the projected spike in the number of EVs on the road, Malaysia has said it intends to install 10,000 charging points by 2025 as part of a broader energy transition policy focused on shedding the country’s carbon output. But the government has admitted the problem lies with the current level of infrastructure. In June, technology minister Chang Lih Kang said there were not enough charging stations to convince EV-makers to go big in Malaysia. On the consumer end, it all boils down to convenience. The EV ecosystem will eventually have to be able to provide a level of access to charging points comparable to the existing petrol stations serving the millions of cars running on fossil fuels. If the government wants broad adoption of EVs in Malaysia, then it may want to consider shifting its focus to building the necessary support infrastructure rather than subsidising costs for affluent early adopters. Otherwise, heaven forbid, my friend ends up stuck in the middle of nowhere in his future EV. Joseph Sipalan is a correspondent at the Post’s Asia desk.