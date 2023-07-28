The profile of most EV buyers tends to lean towards the richer end of the spectrum. Photo: Bloomberg
The profile of most EV buyers tends to lean towards the richer end of the spectrum. Photo: Bloomberg
Joseph Sipalan
Opinion

As I see it by Joseph Sipalan

Malaysia’s plan to drive EV adoption requires infrastructure, not tax breaks for the rich

  • Interest in EVs is growing in Malaysia, but most buyers are wealthy early adopters able to tap on generous subsidies to purchase charging infrastructure
  • To encourage broader EV uptake, the government must ensure there are just as many charging points as there are petrol stations that serve millions of cars running on fossil fuels

Updated: 10:30am, 28 Jul, 2023

