Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rapper Namewee, or Wee Meng Chee, left, is arrested over his 2018 video for Like a Dog. Photo: AP
People

Malaysia’s bad-boy rapper Namewee: out of jail, but are China’s censors ready?

  • Bad-boy rapper Namewee was once a thorn in the side of the Malaysian government, criticised for insulting both the country and Islam.
  • Now he’s back with a green light for his once-banned film Banglasia. What gives?
Topic |   Malaysia
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: Saturday, 2 Mar, 2019 1:01pm

TOP PICKS

Rapper Namewee, or Wee Meng Chee, left, is arrested over his 2018 video for Like a Dog. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.