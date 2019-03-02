Rapper Namewee, or Wee Meng Chee, left, is arrested over his 2018 video for Like a Dog. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s bad-boy rapper Namewee: out of jail, but are China’s censors ready?
- Bad-boy rapper Namewee was once a thorn in the side of the Malaysian government, criticised for insulting both the country and Islam.
- Now he’s back with a green light for his once-banned film Banglasia. What gives?
Topic | Malaysia
Rapper Namewee, or Wee Meng Chee, left, is arrested over his 2018 video for Like a Dog. Photo: AP