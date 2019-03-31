Channels

Ajith Pushpakumara, a Sri Lankan refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden. Photo: Edward Wong
People

As ‘Snowden angels’ start new life in Canada, other asylum seekers in Hong Kong are filled with greater anxiety, hope

  • Former soldier Ajith Pushpakumara and a family of four from Sri Lanka hope to regain their freedom soon
  • They had all sheltered Edward Snowden when he was in Hong Kong
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 8:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:17am, 31 Mar, 2019

Vanessa Rodel and her daughter, Keana, talk to media at Toronto airport. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Law and Crime

Asylum seekers who sheltered Edward Snowden embrace new life in Canada after ‘living in hell’ in Hong Kong

  • Vanessa Mae Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter touch down in Toronto with plans to settle in Montreal
  • Five other asylum seekers remain in Hong Kong, hoping Canada will accept their refugee claims
Topic |   Asylum seekers in Asia
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 1:48pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 26 Mar, 2019

