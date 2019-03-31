Ajith Pushpakumara, a Sri Lankan refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden. Photo: Edward Wong
As ‘Snowden angels’ start new life in Canada, other asylum seekers in Hong Kong are filled with greater anxiety, hope
- Former soldier Ajith Pushpakumara and a family of four from Sri Lanka hope to regain their freedom soon
- They had all sheltered Edward Snowden when he was in Hong Kong
Vanessa Rodel and her daughter, Keana, talk to media at Toronto airport. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Asylum seekers who sheltered Edward Snowden embrace new life in Canada after ‘living in hell’ in Hong Kong
- Vanessa Mae Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter touch down in Toronto with plans to settle in Montreal
- Five other asylum seekers remain in Hong Kong, hoping Canada will accept their refugee claims
