Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte. Photo: AFP
Sara Duterte: First Daughter, Davao city mayor – and Philippine president in waiting?
- The middle child of President Rodrigo Duterte is as controversial as her father, whom she may succeed in 2022 if rumours in the country ring true
- But, even before she has signalled her intention to run, the Davao City Mayor’s candidacy is already being intensely scrutinised
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte. Photo: AFP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys high levels of support among Filipino overseas. Photo: Reuters
For many Malaysia-based Filipinos, in this year’s polls it’s President Rodrigo Duterte all the way
- Three years ago, the outspoken populist president took 70 per cent of the vote among Filipinos living overseas
- Many in Malaysia now expect the candidates he backs to win big in next month’s midterm elections
Topic | Asia elections
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys high levels of support among Filipino overseas. Photo: Reuters