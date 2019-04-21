Channels

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Sara Duterte. Photo: AFP
People

Sara Duterte: First Daughter, Davao city mayor – and Philippine president in waiting?

  • The middle child of President Rodrigo Duterte is as controversial as her father, whom she may succeed in 2022 if rumours in the country ring true
  • But, even before she has signalled her intention to run, the Davao City Mayor’s candidacy is already being intensely scrutinised
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Published: 9:15am, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:15am, 21 Apr, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys high levels of support among Filipino overseas. Photo: Reuters
Politics

For many Malaysia-based Filipinos, in this year’s polls it’s President Rodrigo Duterte all the way

  • Three years ago, the outspoken populist president took 70 per cent of the vote among Filipinos living overseas
  • Many in Malaysia now expect the candidates he backs to win big in next month’s midterm elections
Topic |   Asia elections
Simon Roughneen

Simon Roughneen  

Published: 9:30am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:52am, 8 Apr, 2019

