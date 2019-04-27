Sneha Kale, a 28-year-old transgender woman in Mumbai. Photo: Chandni Gajria
Amid the heat and dust of India’s elections, transgender woman Sneha Kale from Mumbai is making history
- Sneha Kale is contesting one of the six parliamentary seats in Mumbai – the first transgender to run in the city’s parliamentary elections
Topic | India
A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’. Source: YouTube
India elections: Modi’s BJP and opposition put the beat down with hopes hip-hop will sway first-time voters
- About 85 million young people will be eligible to vote for the first time in this year’s Indian elections
- As home-grown rap music takes the airwaves by storm, could hip-hop help the country’s politicians connect with the younger generation?
Topic | Asia elections
