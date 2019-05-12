Malaysian standup comedian Jason Leong. Photo: Handout
Malaysia’s Jason Leong: former doctor, prize-winning comedian, and Jho Low lookalike
- He’s garnered a fair few accolades since starting out in comedy, such as winning the 7th International Hong Kong Comedy Competition in 2013
- But one of his claims to fame has nothing to do with his jokes: Leong hopes his resemblance to fugitive billionaire Jho Low will net him a Hollywood film role
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian standup comedian Jason Leong. Photo: Handout
Singapore-born Jocelyn Chia left her job as a corporate lawyer six years ago to exercise her funny bones. Photo: Kelly Ng
Crazy funny Asians: the comics proving Western stereotypes are laughable
- If you believe the stereotype about Asians being all work and no play, then the joke is on you.
Topic | Chinese overseas
Singapore-born Jocelyn Chia left her job as a corporate lawyer six years ago to exercise her funny bones. Photo: Kelly Ng