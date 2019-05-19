A Hindu mob faces off with a Muslim mob during during Gujarat’s 2002 riots. Photo: AFP
Gujarat riots: ‘they raped me, butchered my child because we were Muslims. 17 years on, I have justice – and faith in Indian law’
- Bilkis Bano watched a Hindu mob kill her child then gang-rape and murder her family in the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat, India
- Now at the end of her long fight for justice, she’s sometimes not sure which was worse – the crime or the trial
Topic | Religion
A Hindu mob faces off with a Muslim mob during during Gujarat’s 2002 riots. Photo: AFP